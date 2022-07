FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker could receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter by Wednesday midday, a top ruling party source told Reuters, after the leader fled to the Maldives following widespread protests.

Protesters have warned of a "decisive fight" if both Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe did not resign by the afternoon.