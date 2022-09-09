Sri Lanka president asks officials to remove obstacles to India-backed projects

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
09 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 06:14 pm

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka&#039;s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Sri Lanka's president on Friday asked officials to resolve obstacles to projects backed by India, a government statement said, without specifying what the obstacles were.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe chaired a discussion on the progress of several development projects under Indian investment, and told officials "to take steps to resolve the obstacles that have arisen in the progress of several projects in Sri Lanka under Indian investments".

India has offered support of billions of dollars this year to its southern neighbour, which is facing its worst economic crisis in more than a decade.

