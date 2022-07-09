Sri Lanka police impose curfew, fire tear gas as unrest escalates

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 09:48 am

Related News

Sri Lanka police impose curfew, fire tear gas as unrest escalates

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 09:48 am
Sri Lanka police impose curfew, fire tear gas as unrest escalates

Police in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo imposed a curfew after firing tear gas and using a water cannon on student protesters on Friday ahead of a planned weekend rally, as public discontent escalates over the worst economic crisis in seven decades.

The island nation has been crippled by a shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine. Its 22 million people have been bearing the brunt of record inflation, currency depreciation and rolling power cuts for months.

Many blame President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the swift slide in living conditions, the worst since independence in 1948, which has sparked widespread protests that have sometimes turned violent.

"People are dying in fuel queues and can barely manage three meals a day. This is what the president and his government have done to this country," said Wasantha Mudalige, a member of the Inter University Students' Federation that organised a march to the president's house on Friday.

"We will not give up until this president and prime minister go home," Mudalige said, referring to Ranil Wickremesinghe who was appointed as prime minister in May to replace Rajapaksa's elder brother after he stepped down.

In a statement, Rajapaksa said the public were being misled and said essential supplies were scheduled to be delivered soon.

"At a time when successful solutions have been achieved to the existing problematic situation, the programme of the opposition political groups to mislead the people is very sad and unpleasant," the statement said. "This will lead to set the country back once again."

The students will stage a sit-in overnight, with other protesters including healthcare workers, clergy, trade unions and opposition supporters joining them on Saturday, organisers said.

Starting 9 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) on Friday, a curfew will be imposed in Colombo and several suburbs, police said in a statement. It did not say when restrictions will be lifted.

"People living in the areas under curfew should remain at home. Breaking of police curfew will be seen as a disruption of public order and strict legal action will be taken," a police notice said.

Security was tightened in Colombo with about 3,000 police and paramilitary deployed, along with reinforced barricades around major public buildings, police spokesperson Nalin Thalduwa said.

A spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said there were concerns over Saturday's protest turning violent.

"With security forces we have seen the use of lethal weapons in protests. This is why we are putting out this preventive call because we are very concerned about what might happen tomorrow," Ravina Shamdasani told reporters.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung called for the military and police to allow peaceful protests.

"Violence is not an answer... Chaos & force will not fix the economy or bring the political stability that Sri Lankans need right now," she said in a tweet.

Political instability could potentially undermine Sri Lanka's ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a potential $3 billion bailout.

The country hopes to submit a debt restructuring plan to the global lender by August and raise additional funding via a donor conference after reaching a staff level agreement.
 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka protest / Sri Lanka economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

1h | Panorama
First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

1h | Wheels
In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

33m | Wheels
Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

1d | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

1d | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

1d | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty