Sri Lanka party Leaders decide to inform President Rajapaksa to resign

Sri Lankan all political party leaders on Saturday decided that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign immediately following a massive protest outside of presidential palace that led Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleed to the unknown place.

The party leaders meeting chaired by the Speaker is being held to discuss further decisions following the massive protests in the country, reports Sri Lankan news outlet Daily Mirror.

Earlier, President Rajapaksa informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will respect any decision taken at Party Leaders' meeting.(DSB)