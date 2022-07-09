Sri Lanka party Leaders decide to inform President Rajapaksa to resign

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 06:01 pm

Sri Lanka&#039;s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders&#039; Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

Sri Lankan all political party leaders on Saturday decided that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign immediately following a massive protest outside of presidential palace that led Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleed to the unknown place.

The party leaders meeting chaired by the Speaker is being held to discuss further decisions following the massive protests in the country, reports Sri Lankan news outlet Daily Mirror.

Earlier, President Rajapaksa informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will respect any decision taken at Party Leaders' meeting.(DSB)

