Sri Lanka looks to Indians visitors to restore battered tourism sector

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka looks to Indians visitors to restore battered tourism sector

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:18 pm
A man rides a cycle along main road as less vehicles are on the road due to fuel shortage, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 28 June 2022. Photo: Reuters
A man rides a cycle along main road as less vehicles are on the road due to fuel shortage, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 28 June 2022. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka will hold road shows in five key Indian cities to attract more visitors from its populous northern neighbour in a bid to bring more foreign currency into the crisis-hit island, its tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Known for its rolling hills, pristine beaches and laidback seaside towns, Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades, partly triggered by economic mismanagement and the Covid-19 pandemic, which wiped out its lucrative tourism industry.

The country of 22 million people is now without enough foreign currency to import even essentials, leading to shortages of medicine, food, and fuel.

Despite the turmoil, Sri Lanka has seen a steady trickle of 61,951 Indian tourists - the most from any foreign country - in the first five months of this year, and the government is keen to bring in more Indians.

"Sri Lanka must have tourism revenue if it is to emerge from this crisis. That is essential," Tourism Minister Harin Fernando told reporters.

Sri Lanka's tourism ministry will hold road shows in five major Indian cities, seeking to draw business and leisure travellers, besides destination weddings, Fernando said.

"India is a very important market for us," he said.

Fernando said he hoped the country would end the year with around one million tourists, compared to less than 200,000 arrivals last year, even though some countries, including Britain, have issued advisories asking citizens to only undertake essential travel to Sri Lanka.

"We are confident the winter season will be good," Fernando said.

Running out of fuel, Sri Lanka has extended a countrywide school shutdown and asked public employees to work from home.

The country will present its debt restructuring plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August, a crucial step for securing a possible $3 billion programme to put the economy back on track.

World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / Economic crisis / Tourism / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

7h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

27m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

5h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

5h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’