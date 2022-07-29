Sri Lanka inflation rises to 60.8% as dollar crunch persists

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka inflation rises to 60.8% as dollar crunch persists

Official data on Friday showed consumer prices in the capital Colombo rose 60.8% from a year ago

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 05:54 pm
Sri Lanka inflation rises to 60.8% as dollar crunch persists

Highlights:

  • Central bank will announce its next monetary policy on 18 August
  • Interest rates have been raised by 950 bps this year

Sri Lanka's headline inflation surged to a record in July as food and fuel remained scarce amid depleted foreign exchange reserves.

Official data on Friday showed consumer prices in the capital Colombo rose 60.8% from a year ago. That compares with the 62% jump from a median estimate by three economists in a Bloomberg survey, reports Bloomberg.

Transport costs rose 143.6%, while food prices increased 90.9%, the data showed.

Prices are still soaring even as economic activity has almost ground to a halt amid nationwide rationing of fuel and power outages against the backdrop of political turbulence. The uncertainty risks delaying the bailout from the International Monetary Fund and friendly nations crucial to the island nation alleviating shortages of fuel, food and medicines, Bloomberg reported.

The World Bank said it's deeply concerned about Sri Lanka's dire economic situation and the creditor wants to see a reform plan in place before it can offer new financing.

Here's What to Expect in Sri Lanka With a New President in Power

The country's central bank has raised borrowing costs by 950 basis points this year and earlier this month warned inflation may hit 70%. The next monetary review is scheduled on 18 Aug. 

The parliament this week voted to keep in place for a month measures set by President Ranil Wickremesinghe that in effect gives the army and police sweeping powers to to quell street protests.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia / Global Economy

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka crisis / SriLanka inflation / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

2h | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

8h | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

8h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

9h | Videos
A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

9h | Videos
Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons