Sri Lanka to impose curfew tonight

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 05:21 pm

Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the Prime Minister&#039;s official residence after the government imposed a three-day curfew following clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka
Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the Prime Minister's official residence after the government imposed a three-day curfew following clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka

Sri Lanka to impose nationwide curfew from 8 pm on Monday, May 16 to 5 AM on Tuesday, 17 May, said the President's Media Division

Meanwhile, the newly-elected prime minister will be addressing the crisis-hit nation later in the day. 

Ranil Wickremesinghe, appointed prime minister on Thursday, said he would give a "full explanation" of the financial crisis that has devastated the country. "There is a lot to be done and undone. We are prioritising matters, rest assured they shall be addressed as early as possible," he said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

