Sri Lanka economy crisis to get worse before it gets better, new PM says

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS report
14 May, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka economy crisis to get worse before it gets better, new PM says

The country is facing fuel shortages and soaring food prices, with some Sri Lankans forced to skip meals

TBS report
14 May, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 09:59 pm
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka's new prime minister has told BBC an economic crisis that has brought misery and unrest is "going to get worse before it gets better".

The country is facing fuel shortages and soaring food prices, with some Sri Lankans forced to skip meals, Sri Lankan media outlet Daily Mirror reported.

Anger over the government's handling of the crisis has led to violent protests.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed in an attempt to defuse the protests. It is the opposition MP's sixth stint as prime minister.

In his first interview since taking office, Wickremesinghe told BBC he would ensure families get three meals a day. 

Appealing to the world for more financial help, he said "there won't be a hunger crisis, we will find food".

The new PM described the Sri Lankan economy as "broken" but he said his message to Sri Lankans was to "be patient, I will bring things back".

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday but his appointment has largely been met with dismay, as he is seen as too close to the politically dominant Rajapaksa family.

In his interview, Wickremesinghe said he agreed with the sentiment of protestors who've been calling for President Rajapaksa to resign but said that would not happen. "Blaming won't lead to action, I'm here to see people nourished," he said.

Sri Lanka's economy is in freefall. Food, medicine and fuel have run out or become unaffordable. Some people have died waiting at petrol stations to fill up their tanks.

It is the island nation's worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

"We don't have kerosene, we don't have petrol, we don't have diesel, we don't have cooking gas and we don't even have access to wood-fired stoves," a 68-year-old woman in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo told AFP.

"We are struggling every day to feed our children. Food prices have tripled in the past few days. How are we supposed to manage?"

At the heart of Sri Lanka's economic woes is that the country is heavily reliant on imports but has been burning through the foreign currency reserves it needs to pay for them.

The economy suffered in the Covid pandemic and tourism was hit by the 2019 church bombings. But experts have also blamed economic mismanagement too.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka crisis / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Ranil Wickremesinghe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

11h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

12h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

14h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

1h | Videos
Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

3h | Videos
Bangladesh situation not like Sri Lanka

Bangladesh situation not like Sri Lanka

3h | Videos
'Pratibha' initiatives in developing women’s talent

'Pratibha' initiatives in developing women’s talent

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April