Sri Lanka crisis: Youth dies during protest outside PM's office

Sri Lanka Crisis

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka crisis: Youth dies during protest outside PM's office

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:34 pm
Demonstrators gather outside the office of Sri Lanka&#039;s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators gather outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Amid massive protests outside Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, a 26-year-old man reportedly died after developing breathing difficulties when forces opened tear gas to control the situation.

The man had earlier been rushed to a private hospital in Colombo where he died during treatment, according to a report in Daily Mirror.

Protestors had entered Wickremesinghe's office hours ago defying security cordon and raised national flags top the building.

Wickremesinghe, the crisis-hit country's prime minister, was named the Acting President by embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he fled to Maldives with his family in the wake of massive protests.

'Do what is necessary...': Sri Lanka PM's message to police, military

According to latest reports, Rajapaksa is expected to head to Singapore in the next few hours.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.

The military, meanwhile, called for a 'political resolution' to the ongoing stand-off between the government and demonstrators. In a statement, the military requested the speaker of the country's parliament to hold an all-party meeting to prevent the crisis from worsening.

The island nation is witnessing widespread protests as the political leaders struggle to resolve the economic crisis, which has been simmering for months now.

World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka crisis / protest / die

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

12h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

2d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

11h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

12h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155