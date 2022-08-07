Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
07 August, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 01:26 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

Reuters
07 August, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 01:26 pm
Chinese surveyor ship Yuan Wang 5. Photo: Collected
Chinese surveyor ship Yuan Wang 5. Photo: Collected

Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday.

The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri Lanka's Hambantota port. It is scheduled to arrive there on 11 August, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.

India worries that the Chinese-built and leased port of Hambantota will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Sri Lankan government said the ship was only stopping at Hambantota for refuelling.

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also financed airports, roads and railways, unsettling India.

As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in seven decades, India this year alone has provided it nearly $4 billion in support.

Diplomatic relations between India and China have been strained since clashes in 2020 between troops along a remote Himalayan border. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fighting, which led to a massive build-up of troops on both sides.

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China's latest space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

Top News / South Asia

Survey vessel / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

3h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

18h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

18h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

3h | Videos
Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

3h | Videos
Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

16h | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

4
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor