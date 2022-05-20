Sri Lanka appoints nine new cabinet members

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 11:38 am

Related News

Sri Lanka appoints nine new cabinet members

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister this month to form a new cabinet after the president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned from the job

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 11:38 am
A demonstrator holding the Sri Lankan national flag is silhouetted during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A demonstrator holding the Sri Lankan national flag is silhouetted during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

Sri Lanka appointed nine new cabinet members on Friday, among them ministers for the critical portfolios of health, trade and tourism, as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis in history.

"Nine cabinet ministers of the new all-party government took their oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa," a presidential news statement said.

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister this month to form a new cabinet after the president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned from the job.

World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

7m | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

What delays infrastructure projects in Bangladesh?

37m | Panorama
Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

1h | Food
Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

2h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

14h | Videos
How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire