Speaker Mahinda Abeywardana may be Acting President of Sri Lanka

11 July, 2022
The inflation hit public of Sri Lanka is not in favour of Ranil Wickremesinghe to be appointed as the Acting president after disgraced Gotabaya resigns on 13 July . Political parties like SJB and SLFP want both Rajapaksas and Wickremesinghe out of the scene before the decision of Acting President

Demonstrators protest inside the Presidential secretariat premises after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo.(REUTERS)

With no public sympathy for the eternal survivor and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed the disgraced Rajapaksas, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana is likely to be appointed Acting President of Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demits office on 13 July . This will lead to an interim government with all-party consensus and representatives and thereon calling for general elections to elect a new Parliament after the situation stabilizes in the Island nation.

With no public sympathy for the eternal survivor and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed the disgraced Rajapaksas, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana is likely to be appointed Acting President of Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demits office on July 13. This will lead to an interim government with all-party consensus and representatives and thereon calling for general elections to elect a new Parliament after the situation stabilizes in the Island nation.

Contrary to reports, both Gotabaya and his brother Mahinda are in Colombo and still want to exercise power through the appointment of Wickremesinghe, whose party has single seat in Parliament, as the Acting President.

While India has offered full support to the Sri Lankan people by sending more than USD 3.5 billion worth of aid and essential supplies, China is only offering loans and support for a Sri Lanka relief package at the IMF. It is not only the weak and ineffective leadership of the Pearl nation that has allowed matters to deteriorate, but the national security agencies also do not have the technical expertise to control the orchestrated Leftist-inspired storm over social media to fan the flames in an already beleaguered country.

With food and fuel running scarce and the global powers dealing with Ukraine and Indo-Pacific, India is left to help stabilize the nation while Beijing is looking for an opportunity in crisis. The Sri Lankan crisis is an example of the inbuilt debt trap in China's belt road initiative. Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh could be next on the list.

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka protest

