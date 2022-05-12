Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as six-time PM of Sri Lanka 

Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the 26th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Thursday, Sri Lankan news outlet the Daily Mirror reported.

Wickremesinghe, who has never completed a full term as prime minister, now appointed as the sixth time Prime Minister of the country, reports reuters.

The newly appointed PM took oaths at the President's official House and then proceeded to the Walukarama Temple to seek blessings.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as the new prime minister following the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday amid violent protests in Colombo.

Wickremesinghe becomes the head of a "unity" government with cross-party support in the 225-member Sri Lanka parliament.

He ruled Sri Lanka since 1993 and is seen as a pro-West free-market reformist. He has strong global connections and is regarded as a skilled negotiator.

In 2019, his political party split due to a leadership crisis, and the majority of senior members left to form a new party, which is now the country's main opposition.

Wickremesinghe's reputation struggled during his previous tenure as prime minister, when he shared power with former President Maithripala Sirisena. Internal conflict and a breakdown in communication between him and Sirisena were blamed for intelligence lapses that led to the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in 2019 that killed over 260 people.

He was also accused of shielding a friend he appointed as the head of the Central Bank from insider trading allegations.