PM Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as interim President of Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim President on Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe was acting President since Rajapaksa fled the country.

He was sworn in as the Interim President before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya a short while ago, reports The Daily Mirror.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has submitted a letter of resignation on Friday, after he fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country's economic meltdown.

Sri Lankan parliament to elect new president on 20 July

The speaker of parliament accepted a resignation letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, having verified its authenticity after it was flown from Singapore late on Thursday.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa resigns after months of protests

Parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden said on Friday that a new President of the crisis-hit Sri Lanka will be elected on 20 June.

He said he expected to elect a new President through Parliament within seven days in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, reports Sri Lankan media The Daily Mirror.

