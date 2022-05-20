No objection allowing compensation to Sri Lankan MPs who lost property
SJB MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka on Friday (20 May) has said he does not object granting compensation to parliamentarians who lost their houses and property due to recent violent incidents.
He told the Lankan parliament that the law should be implemented against those involved in the attack on peaceful 'GotaGoGama' protesters and violent incidents thereafter, reports Sri Lankan news outlet Daily Mirror.
He said the perpetrators of the incident involving Galle Face incident should be brought before justice without passing the buck to each other.