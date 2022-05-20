No objection allowing compensation to Sri Lankan MPs who lost property

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 04:03 pm

File photo. A person takes a photo as a demonstrator walks near a bus that was set on fire at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa&#039;s residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
File photo. A person takes a photo as a demonstrator walks near a bus that was set on fire at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

SJB MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka on Friday (20 May) has said he does not object granting compensation to parliamentarians who lost their houses and property due to recent violent incidents.

He told the Lankan parliament that the law should be implemented against those involved in the attack on peaceful 'GotaGoGama' protesters and violent incidents thereafter, reports Sri Lankan news outlet Daily Mirror.

He said the perpetrators of the incident involving Galle Face incident should be brought before justice without passing the buck to each other.

