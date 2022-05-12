No-confidence motion against Sri Lankan President to be taken up on 17 May

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 04:49 pm

Sri Lanka&#039;s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders&#039; Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

The Sri Lankan Speaker's Office said, the no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be taken up for debate on 17 May, Sri Lankan news outlet The Daily Mirror reported. 
It would be taken up for debate after obtaining a special approval at the Parliament sittings on 17 May.

Sri Lanka's opposition Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party leaders have taken the decision in a meeting held on Thursday.

