No-confidence motion against Sri Lankan President to be taken up on 17 May
The Sri Lankan Speaker's Office said, the no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be taken up for debate on 17 May, Sri Lankan news outlet The Daily Mirror reported.
It would be taken up for debate after obtaining a special approval at the Parliament sittings on 17 May.
Sri Lanka's opposition Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party leaders have taken the decision in a meeting held on Thursday.