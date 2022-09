A Navy officer stands in front of India's and Sri Lanka's national flags as Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shoor is in the Colombo port during its visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India said on Tuesday it had started bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka on restructuring the crisis-hit neighbour's debt.

The first round was held on Sept. 16 "in a cordial atmosphere" that showed India's support for an early conclusion and approval of an International Monetary Fund loan programme for Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.