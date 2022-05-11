IMF says technical talks with Sri Lanka will continue as planned until new govt is formed

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 09:39 am

Related News

IMF says technical talks with Sri Lanka will continue as planned until new govt is formed

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 09:39 am
A vehicle of Sri Lanka&#039;s ruling party supporters burns after set on fire during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters burns after set on fire during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that technical talks with Sri Lanka will continue in order to prepare for policy discussions whenever a new government is formed, Sri Lankan news outlet The Daily Mirror reported. 

"On our virtual mission during 9-23 May, discussions at the technical level have just started and continue as planned so as to be fully prepared for policy discussions once a new government has been formed," a brief IMF statement said.

The Fund is also monitoring developments in Sri Lanka and is concerned about social tensions and violence, according to the statement.

"We remain committed to assist Sri Lanka in line with the IMF's policies," the statement added.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / Economic crisis / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

43m | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

2h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

3h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

3h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec