IMF says technical talks with Sri Lanka will continue as planned until new govt is formed

A vehicle of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters burns after set on fire during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that technical talks with Sri Lanka will continue in order to prepare for policy discussions whenever a new government is formed, Sri Lankan news outlet The Daily Mirror reported.

"On our virtual mission during 9-23 May, discussions at the technical level have just started and continue as planned so as to be fully prepared for policy discussions once a new government has been formed," a brief IMF statement said.

The Fund is also monitoring developments in Sri Lanka and is concerned about social tensions and violence, according to the statement.

"We remain committed to assist Sri Lanka in line with the IMF's policies," the statement added.