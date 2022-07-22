How crisis unfolded in Sri Lanka

Demonstrators wait in line after entering the Presidential Secretariat premises, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka sparked mass protests that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country, leaving his successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to declare a state of emergency while seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

On Friday, a day after Wickremesinghe was sworn in, security forces launched a pre-dawn raid on a protest camp occupying government grounds in Colombo and cleared out a section of it.

Here are some of the key developments in the crisis:

31 March 2022: Demonstrators march to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence to protest over worsening economic conditions.

3 April: Rajapaksa dissolves the cabinet, which includes his younger brother Basil Rajapaksa as finance minister, but elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa continues as prime minister.

9 April: Protests escalate, with sit-in demonstrations outside Rajapaksa's office calling for the removal of the president to pave the way for political reforms.

9 May: Following widespread clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns. Countrywide violence leaves nine dead and about 300 injured.

9 July: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informs the parliamentary speaker that he plans to step down on July 13, after protesters storm into the official presidential residence. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign too.

13 July: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka, initially going to Maldives, before moving on to Singapore.

14 July: Rajapaksa submits a letter of resignation hours after arriving in Singapore, becoming the first Sri Lankan president to quit while in office.

15 July: Parliament accepts Rajapaksa's resignation. Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, is sworn in as acting president.

18 July: Wickremesinghe declares state of emergency.

20 July: Wickremesinghe wins vote in parliament to become new president. A large section of the public remains unhappy with parliament's choice, because of Wickremesinghe's past association with Rajapaksa.

22 July: Sri Lankan security forces raid a protest camp occupying government grounds in the main city of Colombo and cleared out a section of it, arresting nine people. Later the same day, Dinesh Gunawardena is sworn in as prime minister, although he too has been perceived as an ally of Rajapaksa.