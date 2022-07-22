How crisis unfolded in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 11:48 am

Related News

How crisis unfolded in Sri Lanka

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 11:48 am
Demonstrators wait in line after entering the Presidential Secretariat premises, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Demonstrators wait in line after entering the Presidential Secretariat premises, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

 A deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka sparked mass protests that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country, leaving his successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to declare a state of emergency while seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

On Friday, a day after Wickremesinghe was sworn in, security forces launched a pre-dawn raid on a protest camp occupying government grounds in Colombo and cleared out a section of it.

Here are some of the key developments in the crisis:

31 March 2022: Demonstrators march to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence to protest over worsening economic conditions.

3 April: Rajapaksa dissolves the cabinet, which includes his younger brother Basil Rajapaksa as finance minister, but elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa continues as prime minister.

9 April: Protests escalate, with sit-in demonstrations outside Rajapaksa's office calling for the removal of the president to pave the way for political reforms.

9 May: Following widespread clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns. Countrywide violence leaves nine dead and about 300 injured.

9 July: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informs the parliamentary speaker that he plans to step down on July 13, after protesters storm into the official presidential residence. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign too.

13 July: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka, initially going to Maldives, before moving on to Singapore.

14 July: Rajapaksa submits a letter of resignation hours after arriving in Singapore, becoming the first Sri Lankan president to quit while in office.

15 July: Parliament accepts Rajapaksa's resignation. Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, is sworn in as acting president.

18 July: Wickremesinghe declares state of emergency.

20 July: Wickremesinghe wins vote in parliament to become new president. A large section of the public remains unhappy with parliament's choice, because of Wickremesinghe's past association with Rajapaksa.

22 July: Sri Lankan security forces raid a protest camp occupying government grounds in the main city of Colombo and cleared out a section of it, arresting nine people. Later the same day, Dinesh Gunawardena is sworn in as prime minister, although he too has been perceived as an ally of Rajapaksa.

World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

46m | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

46m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Stock markets in dire straits: Can investors turn elsewhere?

1h | Panorama
Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Top vegan restaurants for the Bangali palette

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

51m | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

51m | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

51m | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online