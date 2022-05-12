5-time former PM may be named Sri Lanka's new prime minister: Report

Sri Lanka Crisis

Hindustan Times
12 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 02:27 pm

Related News

5-time former PM may be named Sri Lanka's new prime minister: Report

Late Wednesday night president Gotabaya Rajapaksa made a televised address to the nation and said he was working with party leaders to establish a new government

Hindustan Times
12 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 02:27 pm
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to name a new prime minister today to help steer the island nation past an economic crisis and days of horrific violence that has claimed the lives of at least eight people so far. Five-time former premier Ranil Wickremesinghe is seen as the frontrunner for the post that was formerly held by the president's brother - Mahinda Rajapaksa who quit Monday amid violent protests in Colombo.

Wickremesinghe (if named) will likely be at the head of a 'unity' government with cross-party support in the 225-member Sri Lanka parliament.

"A swearing-in is likely today unless there is a last-minute hiccup," a senior official close to the president told AFP.

Late Wednesday night Rajapaksa made a televised address to the nation and said he was working with party leaders to establish a new government. 

He said he would appoint a new PM and a 'young cabinet without any Rajapaksas' - a central demand of protesters who blame the powerful family for the crisis. "I will name a prime minister who will command a majority in parliament and the confidence of the people."

Talks to form the new government haven't been particularly smooth, with the main opposition party - the SJB - turning down an invitation to lead the new government unless the president too quits.

Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week

However, about a dozen SJB MPs are understood to have pledged support to Wickremesinghe, 73, who has been prime minister five times since 1993 and is seen as a pro-West free-market reformist.

In his speech the president also renewed appeals for peace, insisting 'violence and hatred must stop' and confirming controversial 'shoot at sight' orders.

On Tuesday the government said troops 'have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm...'

Those orders came after unrest that saw eight people - including a parliamentarian who reportedly shot dead two protesters - killed, over 200 injured, and dozens of buildings and vehicles torched.

The unrest also forced the military to evacuate Mahinda Rajapaksa from the PM's residence in Colombo after protesters stormed the main gate. He and his family have been shifted to a naval base in the southern part of the island.

Following the violence a curfew was imposed; it was briefly lifted this morning to allow people to buy groceries and other provisions before being re-enforced

Over 22 million Sri Lankans face the country's worst economic crisis since independence with severe shortages of food, medicines and other essential goods, as well as petrol and diesel.

Many Sri Lankans flee capital as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis

The crisis was triggered by rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves, which means Sri Lanka was increasingly unable to buy essential goods. 

Sri Lanka has, so far, been bailed out by India, which has offered over $2.5 billion in basic goods, and another $1 billion in fuel.

The Lankan government has secured the promise of aid from the World Bank, but the violence this week means no substantial progress has been made in that promise becoming reality.

And with forex reserves now below $50 million - from $2.31 billion in February - the situation is dire and Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia / Politics

Ranil Wickremesinghe / Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka Politics / Sri Lanka crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

32m | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

2h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

4h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

4h | Videos
BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

6h | Videos
Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert