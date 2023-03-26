You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi

Politics

Hindustan Times
26 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi

Hindustan Times
26 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:34 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Indian Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP in the Congress's day-long satyagraha in Rajghat over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha and said PM Modi is a coward and as it happens in Hindu culture, all proud kings are defeated. "Yes, file a case against me and put me inside jail. But I will say that our prime minister is a coward," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Here are the top quotes from Priyanka Gandhi's speech

1. "You insult my martyr father in Parliament. You call his son Mir Jafar. You insult my mother. One of your CMs says Rahul Gandhi does not even know who his father is."

2. "Your Prime Minister insults the entire family as he says the family should use Nehru's surname. But there is no case against you. No one takes you out of Parliament."

3. "Why is this happening? Because we have been silent for long. What did my brother say? He went to PM Modi and hugged him. He said there is no hatred despite ideological differences."

4. "You call us 'parivarvadi'. Then who was Lord Ram? Were Lord Ram, and Pandavas 'parivarvadi' that they stood up for their families? Should we then feel ashamed that our family sacrificed their blood for the country?"

5. "My brother studied in the two most prestigious educational institutes of the world. You did not see his degree, but made him Pappu with the help of the media. Then you found out that he is not a Pappu and lakhs of people are walking with him."

6. "Do you know the man who brought the case against my brother put a stay on his own case last year? And when did the case reopen? After Rahul Gandhi's speech on Adani."

7. "The prime minister of this country is a coward. Yes, file a case against me and put me in jail too. He is a proud and coward. Our country has the tradition of defeating a proud king."

8. "My family taught me that this country speaks with heart. And I know today is the day from when everything will be different."

9. "I know how much pressure the media has. But wake up as the democracy is under threat. If the government bars an opposition leader from contesting election for eight years, it is dangerous."

World+Biz / South Asia

Priyanka Gandhi / India / Rahul Gandhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

1h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

2h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

2h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

2h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

2h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year