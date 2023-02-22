Xi Jinping may visit Russia in coming months: newspaper

Chinese President Xi Jinping may soon visit Russia, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, planning for the visit is at an early stage and no dates have been set. It is possible that the trip could take place in April or May.

The people familiar with the details of the possible visit told the newspaper that the Chinese president intended to push for multi-party peace talks, as well as to reiterate the unacceptability of the use of nuclear weapons.