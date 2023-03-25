I am disqualified as PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a press conference, the first after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, and said he only asked one question regarding Adani in Parliament.

"I am starting from the foundation. I asked only one question. Adani ji has the infrastructure business but the money is not his. I only wanted to know whose money is this ₹20,000 crore. I took information from media reports. The relationship between Narendra Modi and Adani is not new. It started from the time when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. I showed them the photo of Narendra Modi sitting on the airplane. My speech got expunged. I wrote a detailed letter to the Speaker," Rahul Gandhi said.

"After that the BJP members started lying about me that I sought foreign help to India. This is the most ridiculous statement. Not one such statement was made. Instead I asked this is India's problem. I wrote to the Speaker that this is my right to get an opportunity to speak in Parliament. I got no answeres," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I went to the Speaker sir's chamber and asked why he was not allowing me to speak. He smiled and said he can't allow to do that. He asked me to have a cup of tea with him," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I am here to defend the democratic rights of the people. I am not scared of them. This is not in my history. I will continue asking what is the relationship between Adani and Narendra Modi," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Please understand why I am disqualified'

Rahul Gandhi said he has been disqualified because PM Modi is scared of his next speech on Adani. "I have seen it in his eyes," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Modi's panic reaction will help opposition'

Thanking all opposition parties who extended support to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said the panic reaction of Modi will benefit the opposition the most. "We will work together," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Don't care even if I am permanently disqualified'

Rahul Gandhi said he does not care whether he is inside Parliament or outside. "I don't care even if I am permanently disqualified because my tapasya is to work for the people. Disqualify me for life, put me in jail," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Whatever I say, I say only after thinking'

Rahul Gandhi said the issue is not about OBC. As he was asked whether he regrets his Modi surname comment, Rahul Gandhi said, "I won't comment on the legal aspect of it. But I will say that whatever I say, I think and say."

'Gandhis don't apologise, I am not Savarkar'

On a question of apology for his 5-year-old comment on Modi surname, Rahul Gandhi said, "I just want to say I am not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi, Gandhis don't apologise."