Who could replace Joe Biden?

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File Photo

Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries earlier this year, but he will not officially become the party's candidate for president until he is endorsed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled for 19-22 August .

There is no formal mechanism to replace him as the presumptive nominee, making such a move unprecedented in modern US political history. Essentially, the only option would be for Biden to voluntarily step aside, allowing the delegates he won in the primaries to select another candidate at the Chicago convention, reports The Guardian.

Although delegates are not legally bound to vote for the primary winner, they are expected to vote in a way that "in all good conscience reflects the sentiments of those who elected them".

If Biden were to step aside, he might endorse a candidate, likely Vice President Kamala Harris, which would influence but not bind the delegates.

The most extreme option for Biden would be to resign the presidency, which would make Harris president, though it wouldn't automatically make her the Democratic nominee for 2024.

Choosing a new candidate at the Chicago convention would turn what is typically a highly choreographed event into a volatile open convention, a rarity in modern US politics, says The Guardian.

Around 700 party insiders would then have the task of selecting a new candidate, with only three months left to campaign before the November election.

Possible options include:

Kamala Harris

Biden's vice president and the most obvious choice, Harris has faced criticism for her role in the administration and has low approval ratings, which could challenge her against Donald Trump. If Biden resigns, Harris would automatically become president.

Gavin Newsom

The 56-year-old California governor, who dismissed alternatives to Biden, has supported Democrats nationwide, hinting at a potential presidential campaign.

J.B. Pritzker

The 59-year-old Illinois governor, one of the wealthiest potential candidates, has strong credentials on abortion rights and gun control.

Gretchen Whitmer

The 52-year-old Michigan governor was on Biden's shortlist for vice president in 2020 and has been a strong advocate for gun control, abortion rights, and universal preschool.

Sherrod Brown

The 71-year-old Ohio senator, a strong voice for labor rights and protections, chose not to run in 2020 to continue fighting for working people.

Dean Phillips

A candidate in the primaries, Phillips failed to gain broad support and is unlikely to be a significant factor if Biden steps down.