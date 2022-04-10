'Welcome back to purana Pakistan': Politicians, pundits react to Imran Khan's downfall

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Over a month after the no-confidence motion was tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan on 8 March, members of the National Assembly finally cast their votes to make Imran Khan the first prime minister in the country's history to be ousted through a vote of no confidence.

The result of the vote received a mixed response, ranging from the ecstatic to the disappointed and from the angry to the hilariously funny, just as it been the case over the last several months.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tweeted that "The nightmare for my beloved Pakistan is over. Time to heal & repair."

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰

Nawaz Sharif Zindabad ♥️ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

Outgoing education minister and PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood, however, said that it was a "tragic day for Pakistan. An upright and fearless leader was targeted by known corrupt mafias and made to leave."

He expressed the hope, however, that "Imran Khan will rise again as people of Pakistan stand with him and PTI.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafque welcomed the nation back to "Purana [old] Pakistan".

پُرانا پاکستان میں واپسی مبارک



نیا پاکستان کی نحوست سے جان چھوٹ گىئ



الحمد للّٰہ رب العالمین — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) April 9, 2022

PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the premier "walked out gracefully and didn't bow down".

Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 9, 2022

Activist Ammar Ali Jan said that "a clumsy attempt to sabotage the constitution has been defeated," adding, however, that "the struggle for people's rights continues".

A clumsy attempt to sabotage the constitution has been defeated. However, the struggle for people's rights continues. We must push for economic justice, end to enforced disappearances, restoration of LGs/student unions, empowerment of women/minorities, & environmental protection. — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) April 9, 2022

Journalist Cyril Almeida simply tweeted: "The hybrid regime is dead".

The hybrid regime is dead… — cyril almeida (@cyalm) April 9, 2022

"Imran Khan sets yet another new Pak record! Becomes the first PM to be ousted through a vote of no confidence," quipped journalist Hasan Zaidi.

Imran Khan sets yet another new Pak record! Becomes the first PM to be ousted through a vote of no confidence. 🏆 — Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) April 9, 2022

Lawyer Reema Omer termed it "an ignominious end to a "hybrid" project that took democracy many steps back".