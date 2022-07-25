We will have authority over election-time government, CEC hopes

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal hopes the commission will have some authority over the election-time government, regardless of whoever forms it.

"We will seek certain assistance from the government but we will also have some power over them," the CEC said during a dialogue with Bangladesh Muslim League at the capital's election building on Monday.

"And if they [the government during the election period] do not support us, the election will end up being contentious," he added.

Kazi Habibul Awal said cooperation will be sought in light of the law.

"I am in command of the power imposed upon us but the power of execution is in the hands of law enforcers like police, BGB and army," he said adding that all need to work to make sure the commands made are met with a positive response for the sake of a fair election.

In order to conduct a free, fair and impartial election, the CEC said the power of the EC is limited thus it would require help from all stakeholders.

"The task is not easy. But if we can take it as a challenge, show unity and have sincere faith, we can do anything," he noted.

Meanwhile, 39 registered political parties have been invited to the dialogue to decide the procedures for the 12th parliamentary elections.

During the seven days of the dialogue, the commission was supposed to sit with a total of 21 parties, but four parties boycotted the talks.