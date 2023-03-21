Putin to discuss China's blueprint for Ukraine with Xi

"We are always open for a negotiation process," Putin said, as the two leaders called each other "dear friend" during a highly anticipated visit to Moscow by the Chinese president

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping's 12-point plan to "settle the acute crisis in Ukraine".

"We are always open for a negotiation process," Putin said, as the two leaders called each other "dear friend" during a highly anticipated visit to Moscow by the Chinese president, reports the BBC.

Xi Jinping has been trying to portray Beijing as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine, even as he deepens economic ties with his closest ally.

In February, China released a plan to end the Ukraine war. The plan includes "ceasing hostilities" and resuming peace talks. China talked about "respecting the sovereignty of all countries", adding that "all parties must stay rational and exercise restraint" and "gradually de-escalate the situation".

'Dear friends' Xi and Putin meet in Moscow as Ukraine war rages

In televised comments, Putin told Xi he viewed China's proposals for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict with respect. He confessed to being "slightly envious" of China's "very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state".

Xi, for his part, praised Putin and predicted Russians would re-elect him next year.

However, the US on Friday warned the peace plan could be a "stalling tactic".

Putin talks with Xi completed, resume Tuesday

"The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, supported by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Calling for a ceasefire that does not include the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory would effectively be supporting the ratification of the Russian conquest," he added.

The US has also denounced Xi's visit - his first trip abroad since he obtained an unprecedented third term last month. Washington said that the timing just days after an international court accused Putin of war crimes indicated Beijing was providing Moscow with "diplomatic cover" to commit additional crimes.

