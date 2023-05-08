'We can't afford anything': Turkey's cost-of-living crisis threatens Erdogan's re-election

Politics

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

'We can't afford anything': Turkey's cost-of-living crisis threatens Erdogan's re-election

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 02:44 pm
FILE PHOTO: People shop at a fresh market in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
FILE PHOTO: People shop at a fresh market in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Istanbul barber Hakim Ekinci, a long-time supporter of Tayyip Erdogan, won't be voting for the president next Sunday, blaming his economic policies for eroding Turks' purchasing power and leaving many unable to afford even basic foodstuff.

Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party were able to maintain their voter base, made up mainly of lower-income, conservative Muslim Turks, thanks to strong economic growth in the first 10 years of his rule.

But a cost-of-living crisis sparked by Erdogan's unorthodox economic programme over the past 1-1/2 years has eroded his popularity, posing the biggest electoral challenge to his 20-year hold on power.

Some polls show Erdogan trailing his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead of Sunday's first round vote - although the gap has recently narrowed. The parliamentary race remains on a razor edge, with the opposition seen potentially clinching a narrow majority.

"We used to be able to buy three to four bags of groceries for 150-200 lira ($7.7-$10). My wife and I could hardly carry them. Now we can barely fill two bags," said Ekinci, 63, pausing to clip a customer's hair in his salon in Istanbul's Besiktas district.

"I'd say those responsible are the ones governing us. I think it is the wrong decisions they have taken. I used to be an AKP supporter but I'm not thinking of voting for them."

Ekinci's views are representative of millions of Turks, who have had to deal with runaway inflation for years. Food prices surged 54% year-on-year in April, with headline inflation dropping to 43.7% after peaking in October at 85.5%, the highest under Erdogan's rule.

Annual inflation has remained in double digits for nearly all of the five years since general elections in 2018. It began to surge after a currency crisis in late 2021, sparked by a series of interest rate cuts, in line with Erdogan's unorthodox views.

Ekinci said he began to question his support for the president and the AKP due to economic reasons shortly after the 2018 elections and made a definite decision not to vote for them after the currency crisis in 2021.

The Turkish lira lost 44% in 2021 and 30% in 2022. It has shed 76% under Erdogan's second term as president, marked by several currency crises due to unorthodox policies, geopolitical developments such as the Ukraine war and disputes between Ankara and Washington.

"The exchange rate is uncontrollable. We can't afford anything. Nothing they said has held, therefore they do not inspire any confidence," Ekinci said.

WORDS AND ACTION

The barber works by himself after having to lay off his two staff and said he cannot secure any bank loans despite the rate cuts as authorities limit consumer loans to anchor inflation. His foreign currency loans also multiplied in lira terms as the currency fell.

But many AKP voters still believe only Erdogan can fix the economy, or blame other factors for its current state. Istanbul resident Halime Duman said people raising prices to make bigger profits were to blame for the soaring cost of living. "(Erdogan) can solve it with a flick of his wrist," she said, taking a break from shopping at a farmers' market in central Istanbul. The opposition, including Kilicdaroglu's opposition alliance, is all talk, in her opinion.

"They don't take action," she said.

Birol Baskan, an author and political analyst not affiliated with any party, said even "hardcore" Erdogan supporters don't deny that the economy is not doing as well as it did earlier in his rule.

"The reason why this party kept winning was because it delivered to voters certain material benefits. This is the first time that magic seems not to be working because of the economy, because of the high inflation (and) increasing cost of living."

"It badly hurt people's pocket and that's why I guess winning this election is no longer so assured."

'NOTHING BUT HUNGER'

Some voters are not confident that the opposition would immediately alleviate economic concerns either. Talat Gul, a marble mason, has never voted for the AKP or its allies. He currently sees "nothing but hunger" around him, but doubts things will quickly change for the better if the opposition wins.

"They have created in the last 21 years a Turkey that cannot be changed. It will take 20 years to recover, whoever comes to power. But I just want (Erdogan) to go," he said, walking around the farmers' market.

Ekinci, the barber, has yet to decide whom to vote for among the three candidates standing against Erdogan. "(Kilicdaroglu) may be an honest person... but they have not announced anything to convince me," he said.

"I want the dollar exchange rate to decline (after the elections). I want the price of petrol to fall. I want inflation to fall," Ekinci said.

"I want to go back to my life of five or six years ago. I want to be able to go on a picnic, travel abroad."

($1 = 19.4961 liras)

World+Biz / Europe / Middle East

Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

2h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

3h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

5h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

19h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

21h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

20h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46