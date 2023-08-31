Wallace confirms resignation as UK defence minister in letter to PM Sunak

Politics

Reuters
31 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 02:08 pm

Related News

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defence minister in letter to PM Sunak

Ben Wallace confirmed his resignation as defence minister on Thursday in a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Reuters
31 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 02:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ben Wallace confirmed his resignation as defence minister on Thursday in a letter to Rishi Sunak, offering the government his continued support while warning the British prime minister not to see defence as a "discretionary spend".

Wallace, who helped lead Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said last month he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the next national election to pursue new opportunities.

Seen as a strong advocate for increased spending on the armed forces, Wallace had hoped to be a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but the former Norwegian prime minister's contract was extended by another year.

The departure of the popular Wallace saddened some in the governing Conservative Party, but the move was unlikely to change London's support for Ukraine.

In his official resignation letter, Wallace renewed his appeal for the government not to turn to defence to make spending cuts.

"The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people," he wrote.

"I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out."

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "That's all folks. Been a privilege to serve this great nation."

Sunak praised Wallace for his work, saying in a letter in response: "You have served our country in three of the most demanding posts in government: defence secretary, security minister and Northern Ireland minister."

"I fully understand your desire to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties."

A former captain in the British army, Wallace, 53, was appointed as defence minister in 2019 by his friend and ally, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after holding junior ministerial roles in earlier governments.

Wallace, alongside Johnson, soon became an ardent supporter of Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year, cajoling other nations to help supply the requests for weapons from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

But his frustration with not getting the NATO general secretary post earlier this year bubbled over at the military alliance's summit last month, when he said Ukraine needed to show gratitude and not treat its allies like "Amazon".

He later said in Ukrainian on Twitter that his comments "were somewhat misrepresented" and he instead wanted to emphasize that London's relationship with Kyiv was not transactional but more of a partnership.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Ben Wallace / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

1h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank