Voting starts in Turkey presidential election runoff

Politics

Reuters
28 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 11:36 am

A person holds a ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A person holds a ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Turks began voting on Sunday in a presidential runoff that could see Tayyip Erdogan extend his rule into a third decade and persist with Turkey's increasingly authoritarian path, muscular foreign policy and unorthodox economic governance.

Erdogan, 69, defied opinion polls and came out comfortably ahead with an almost five-point lead over his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on 14 May. But he fell just short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.

Voting began at 8 am (0500 GMT) and will finish at 5 pm (1400 GMT). The outcome was expected to start becoming clear by early evening.

Turkey / Tayyip Erdogan / Elections

