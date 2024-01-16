Vivek Ramaswamy quits 2024 presidential race, endorses Donald Trump

Hindustan Times
16 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 11:33 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After a poor performance in the Iowa caucuses, the first contest of the 2024 Republican presidential race, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Monday that he is dropping out of the campaign.

Ramaswamy, who is 38 years old, threw his support behind his former competitor, ex-President Donald Trump. He had praised Trump as the "best president of the 21st century" in the past, while also urging Republican voters to choose "fresh legs" and "take our America First agenda to the next level."

The rich political newcomer followed Trump's example in his own run, presenting himself as a charismatic, outspoken populist who constantly attacked his rivals.

He said, "Tonight, I have to face the truth. It was hard for me to accept, but we have looked at the facts. And the fact is, we did not get the result we hoped for tonight."

"That is why I have decided to suspend this presidential campaign," He continued.

Ramaswamy said he will campaign with Trump in New Hampshire

After ending his campaign, Ramaswamy announced his support for former President Donald Trump.

He said, "I called Donald Trump earlier tonight to congratulate him on his win. And from now on, he will have my full backing for the presidency." He added,

"Tomorrow, I will join Donald Trump at a rally in New Hampshire to share our vision for the country's future."

"We will work to make sure Donald Trump is next president," the Indian-American former presidential hopeful vouched for Trump even after the former President's last week scathing remark.

Before the Iowa caucuses, where Trump was expected to win, former GOP presidential hopeful Ramaswamy toned down his criticism of the former president and tried to appeal to the state's voters as he spoke right after Trump.

Ramaswamy had recently taken a harder stance against Trump, claiming that the former president's legal troubles and strong political enemies made him a weak candidate. Trump responded by attacking Ramaswamy on social media, calling his campaign "deceitful" and "very sly," in the first sign of hostility between them.

Ramaswamy had been one of Trump's biggest supporters during the campaign. He had praised Trump as "the greatest president of the 21st century" and stood by him despite the numerous criminal charges and obstacles to his candidacy.

