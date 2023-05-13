'Victorious' Imran returns home after blanket relief, blames army chief for arrest episode

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan accused the army chief for distancing himself from violence that took place in several cities after plotting his "abduction" on May 9.

Khan expressed these views in a brief conversation with media persons on the premises of Islamabad High Court, reports Dawn.

Talking to BBC correspondent Caroline Davies during a break time, he said: "It's not the security agencies. It's one man, the army chief. There is no democracy in the army. The army is getting maligned with what is happening," he replied when asked about the impression that security agencies were against him whereas the judiciary was favouring him.

"And he [the army chief] is worried that if I come to power, I will de-notify him. Which, I tried my best to send him a message, I will not. All this is happening is direct orders from him. He is the one who is convinced that if I win, he will be de-notified," alleged Khan.

The ex-premier also talked about "victimisation" of his party by the government, alleging that "5,000 people have been arrested during the last one year", says Dawns.

He revealed that he had survived two assassination attempts and the call for an investigation had been rejected.

"I am sitting in the Islamabad High Court. They had no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. They showed me warrant for the first time after taking me to jail. This happens only where there is a law of jungle and where army abducts [people]," he said.

"Where is the law? Where are the police? It seems that martial law has been declared [in the country]," he said.

Khan claimed that he was totally unaware of the developments which took place after his arrest and that he was only made aware of the 40 people who had lost their lives during the protests.

Khan said that what happened after his arrest was beyond his control and expressed "sadness" over the events that took place when he was in the custody of NAB, stating that "the army is getting maligned because of just one man".

"How could I be blamed for those incidents that happened while I was in custody?" he asked those who blamed him for violent protests and damage to the private and public property during the countrywide agitation.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chastised PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his allegations against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Friday, saying that his immediate predecessor's remarks were "yet another proof of his disgusting mentality against the Pakistan Army".

The premier "strongly condemns" Imran's levelling of allegations against the army chief, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

According to reports, the statement did not specify which of Imran's remarks the PM was referring to. However, it came out hours after the PTI chief said while speaking to a journalist at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the "army is getting maligned" because of "just one man — the army chief" and "there is no democracy in the army".

Earlier, the PTI chief said, "You cannot have rule of law in Pakistan if there are sacred cows like politicians who do corruption and then went immunity, like the NRO, or you have a military that is above the law".

The premier claimed that khan was "scared" of the COAS. His remarks against the " highly decorated" army chief, who is liked by rank and file, were "nothing but malice", the premier said.

He added that such "vile" statements against the commander of a brave army, which fought against terrorists, amounted to "backing terrorists".

The premier ended his statement saying that the entire nation and armed forces were standing with the army chief.

According to media reports, Khan allegedly locked himself in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of arrest despite being granted bail on Friday. Imran Khan left for Lahore late in the night without addressing the charged party workers who had been earlier directed by him to be ready for a possible protest.

The former Pakistan PM was granted a blanket relief from different benches of IHC that not only barred the authorities from arresting him but also stayed his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June.

Before leaving for his Lahore residence, Khan, in a video message, appealed to the nation "to be ready for a massive protest" and lashed out at the "imported government for kidnapping" him despite the bail granted to him by the IHC in all cases.