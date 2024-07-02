Venezuela's Maduro accepts proposal to restart direct US talks

Reuters
02 July, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 11:29 am

Venezuela&#039;s President Nicolas Maduro addresses the media during an event to sign an agreement to recognize the electoral results of the presidential elections of July 28, at the National Electoral Council, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20, 2024. Photo: Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses the media during an event to sign an agreement to recognize the electoral results of the presidential elections of July 28, at the National Electoral Council, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20, 2024. Photo: Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that he has accepted a proposal to restart direct talks with the United States.

"After thinking about it, I have accepted and next Wednesday the talks will restart with the United States government to comply with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of the dialogue with respect," Maduro said in a televised broadcast.

In late 2023, Washington and Caracas secured a prisoner exchange deal following months of negotiations mediated by Qatar.

Venezuelan official negotiator and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez will travel for the talks, Maduro said, without detailing the specific topics to be discussed.

The talks started some two years ago, but after US oil sanctions were reimposed last April, Maduro's government accused the United States of violating the Qatar accord.

