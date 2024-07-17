US watchdog probes Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

US watchdog probes Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

Security at the Republican presidential candidate's rally in Pennsylvania has been under scrutiny after the former president was shot on Saturday at the event

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security is investigating the Secret Service's planning of the weekend rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a man tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Security at the Republican presidential candidate's rally in Pennsylvania has been under scrutiny after the former president was shot on Saturday at the event. The FBI said it was probing the shooting as an assassination attempt. 

The shooting has raised serious concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking. 

Trump has since said he was doing well and has appeared at the Republican National Convention this week but the shooting left his face streaked with blood after his right ear was hit. A rally attendee was killed in the shooting, two others were wounded and the suspect was dead.

KEY QUOTES

The inspector general will "evaluate the United State Secret Service's process for securing former President Trump's July 13, 2024, campaign event," a notice on the inspector general's website stated.

The notice was listed on the watchdog's "ongoing projects" page in the category of "Counter Terrorism and Homeland Threats."

CONTEXT

Democratic US President Joe Biden, who will face Republican Trump in November's election, said on Sunday he had ordered an independent review, and Republican lawmakers in Congress have also vowed swift investigations.

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said on Monday the Trump rally shooting was "unacceptable" and that she would not resign her post.

The Secret Service is responsible for protecting presidents and former presidents. 

