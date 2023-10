Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Vice President Kamala Harris pose as they meet at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2023. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and "consult on next steps in our support for Ukraine" with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to London later this week, a White House official said on Monday.

Harris will also attend a summit and deliver a speech on artificial intelligence.