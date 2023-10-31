US tells Saudi Arabia that Washington will support defence of its partners

National Security adviser Jake Sullivan accompanies US President Joe Biden as he visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in nearby McLean, Virginia outside Washington, US, July 27, 2021. Photo: Reuters

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday met with Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and confirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to supporting the defence of US partners against threats from state and non-state actors, including those backed by Iran, the White House said.

The two men also affirmed the importance of deterring any expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said.