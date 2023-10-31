US tells Saudi Arabia that Washington will support defence of its partners

Politics

Reuters
31 October, 2023, 07:50 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 07:58 am

Related News

US tells Saudi Arabia that Washington will support defence of its partners

Reuters
31 October, 2023, 07:50 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 07:58 am
National Security adviser Jake Sullivan accompanies US President Joe Biden as he visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in nearby McLean, Virginia outside Washington, US, July 27, 2021. Photo: Reuters
National Security adviser Jake Sullivan accompanies US President Joe Biden as he visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in nearby McLean, Virginia outside Washington, US, July 27, 2021. Photo: Reuters

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday met with Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and confirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to supporting the defence of US partners against threats from state and non-state actors, including those backed by Iran, the White House said.

The two men also affirmed the importance of deterring any expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said.

 

World+Biz

USA / Middle East

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

3h | Panorama
Palestinian writer Ibtisam Barakat. Illustration: TBS

'This is not an Israel-Hamas conflict. This is an attempt at ethnic cleansing'

3h | Panorama
Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

40m | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

14h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

17h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

18h | TBS SPORTS