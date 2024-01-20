US senator who ran for president endorses Donald Trump

Politics

BSS/AFP
20 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 01:08 pm

Related News

US senator who ran for president endorses Donald Trump

Senator Tim Scott appeared on stage with the ex-president at a rally in New Hampshire

BSS/AFP
20 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 01:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A US senator who sought this year's Republican presidential nomination endorsed Donald Trump on Friday in a boost to the former leader's bid to secure his party's backing to retake the White House.

Senator Tim Scott appeared on stage with the ex-president at a rally in New Hampshire, whose residents vote in the state's primary on Tuesday.

"I came to the very warm state of New Hampshire to endorse the next president of these United States, president Donald Trump!" said Scott, who was visiting the northern state during a bitter cold snap, to a chorus of cheers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We need Donald Trump," Scott said. "We need a president who unites our country."

The South Carolina lawmaker was in the race for the nomination until November 12 when he withdrew, declining to endorse any other candidate.

He had hoped to become the first Black Republican president, but struggled to rise above the pack in the party's crowded field.

Regularly polling in sixth place among Republican primary candidates, the 58-year-old drew only around two to three percent of the vote, according to the RealClearPolitics average of major opinion polls.

His backing should boost Trump's so-far dominant effort to fend off challenges for the nomination from former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The endorsement is likely a bitter pill for Haley, who is from Scott's home state and served as its governor.

CNN reported that Trump had been in discussions with Scott to secure his backing before South Carolina holds its primary election on February 24, but that the announcement was brought forward after Haley saw a bounce in support.

"He's a fantastic man," the scandal-plagued Trump said of Scott. "Having his endorsement means a lot."

"We have to unify. We have to go after these crazy people that we're dealing with," he added, before launching into fierce critiques of Haley.

During his campaign, Scott frequently underlined his Christian faith and the conservative values he learned growing up in a poor, single-parent household.

He was one of five Republicans appearing in the third televised Republican debate last November, as challengers for the nomination sparred over Ukraine, China, abortion and the future of the party.

Scott has expressed no interest in becoming a running mate to any of the remaining candidates, saying that being vice president "has never been on my to-do list for this campaign."

World+Biz / USA

Donald Trump / US / Elections 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

4h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

22h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

42m | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

22h | Videos