US discusses with India need for peace in Ukraine amid reported Modi visit plan

Politics

Reuters
29 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 01:28 pm

Related News

US discusses with India need for peace in Ukraine amid reported Modi visit plan

The discussion came amid a visit reportedly being  planned to Ukraine by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Reuters
29 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 01:28 pm
Antony Blinken and S Jaishankar, Washington, September 27, 2022. Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Antony Blinken and S Jaishankar, Washington, September 27, 2022. Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday emphasised the importance of a "just and enduring peace" for Ukraine in a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the State Department said. 

The discussion came amid a visit reportedly being  planned to Ukraine by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Modi is likely to visit Ukraine in August, various Indian media outlets have reported in recent days, which would be his first visit to the country since Russia invaded in February 2022 and would come just weeks after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had expressed unhappiness and disappointment with Modi's visit to Russia.

While Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, nations friendly with Russia such as India and China have continued to trade.

KEY QUOTE

"Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of realising a just and enduring peace for Ukraine consistent with the UN Charter," the State Department said in a statement on Sunday on the meeting between Blinken and Jaishankar.

Social media posts from both Blinken and Jaishankar on Sunday mentioned their meeting but did not specifically mention Ukraine.

CONTEXT

India has refrained from directly criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while urging the two nations to resolve their conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. New Delhi has resisted pressure from the West to distance itself from Moscow since the invasion, citing its longstanding ties with Russia and its economic needs.

In recent years, Washington has looked to improve ties with New Delhi as it has increasingly viewed India as a potential counterweight to an ascendant China. However, while Modi was visiting Russia, the State Department said it raised concerns with India over its ties to Russia.

Top News / World+Biz

United States (US) / India / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

7h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos