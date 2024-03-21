US diplomat Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Politics

Reuters
21 March, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:44 am

Related News

US diplomat Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister on 4 March, heading a coalition that received fewer votes than candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Reuters
21 March, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:44 am
A portrait of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen amid flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the religious and political party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) as supporters attend a joint protest demanding free and fair results of the elections, outside the provincial election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, Pakistan February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A portrait of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen amid flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the religious and political party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) as supporters attend a joint protest demanding free and fair results of the elections, outside the provincial election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, Pakistan February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A US diplomat urged Pakistan on Wednesday to investigate reported irregularities with last month's general election and re-run the vote in affected constituencies if it found credible evidence of interference.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan, should it find that these irregularities are substantiated, should re-run elections (in constituencies) where there has been interference," Donald Lu, the State Department's top official for South and Central Asia, told a congressional panel.

Pakistan's election was marred by arrests and violence ahead of the early-February vote, an internet shutdown on election day and unusually delayed results leading to accusations that the vote was rigged. Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister on 4 March, heading a coalition that received fewer votes than candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have never used the term 'free and fair' in the characterization of this election," Lu testified to a subcommittee of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee examining Pakistan's democracy and its relations with the US

"We have expressed serious concerns about the pre-election environment: violence that occurred - terrorism and political violence," he said. "We have expressed concern about the failure to register individual candidates and political parties, the mass arrests of those in opposition, the shutdown of internet, and censorship and pressure placed on journalists."

Britain and the European Union have also expressed concern about reported irregularities and urged a probe. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about violence and the suspension of mobile communications services.

Responding to questions, Lu denied allegations by Khan that he had interfered in Khan's 2022 removal from power

"These allegations, this conspiracy theory, is a lie. It is a complete falsehood," Lu said, as some members of the audience shouted protests at his denial. Lu said he had faced threats over the allegations.

Khan was ousted after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military, which denies meddling in politics. He alleged the US and Pakistan's military played a role in his ouster through a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Multiple legal cases were brought against Khan after he was ousted, which disqualified him as a candidate in February's election and sentenced him to long prison terms. He denies wrongdoing and remains in jail.

World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

2h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

18h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

53m | Videos
Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

10h | Videos
The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

17h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

15h | Videos