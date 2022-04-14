US congratulates newly elected Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

TBS Report
14 April, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 09:28 am

US congratulates newly elected Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

In a statement published on Wednesday (13 April), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Pakistan as being an important partner in wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years

TBS Report
14 April, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 09:28 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The United States congratulated the newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reiterated its "long-standing cooperation with Pakistan's government".

In a statement published on Wednesday (13 April), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Pakistan as being an important partner in wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and added that the US values the relationship.

"The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries," the statement further added. 

