US congratulates newly elected Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

The United States congratulated the newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reiterated its "long-standing cooperation with Pakistan's government".

In a statement published on Wednesday (13 April), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Pakistan as being an important partner in wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and added that the US values the relationship.

"The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries," the statement further added.