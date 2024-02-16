US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

Reuters
16 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 09:19 am

Volunteers for former Prime Minister Imran Khan&#039;s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) look on as they watch results on TV screens after the end of the polling during a general election at the party&#039;s main office in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield/file photo
Volunteers for former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) look on as they watch results on TV screens after the end of the polling during a general election at the party's main office in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield/file photo

The United States is concerned about reports of intimidation and voter suppression in Pakistan's election, the White House said on Thursday after reports of protests in some parts of the country.

Pakistan's election last week did not return a clear majority for anyone but independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won 92 out of 264 seats, making them the largest group.

Questions have been raised about the fairness of the 8 Feb election both inside Pakistan as well as in major foreign capitals, with Washington having previously said there were "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expressions and assembly.

"We are watching this very, very closely," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday, expressing concern about "intimidation and voter suppression."

"International monitors are still taking a look at those tallies, I'm not going to get ahead of that process," he added about the vote count.

