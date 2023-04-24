US-China tensions amplify global trade shifts

Politics

Bloomberg
24 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

US-China tensions amplify global trade shifts

Bloomberg
24 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 09:59 pm
An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. China Daily via REUTERS
An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. China Daily via REUTERS

Political tensions between the US and China are contributing to lower container shipments between the world's two largest economies, on top of an already-underway reshaping of global trade, according to a major shipping industry boss. 

"We are seeing a de-leveraging of trade between the US and China," Jeremy Nixon, chief executive officer of Ocean Network Express, said at the Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum. "Many companies in the US are looking to reduce down the amount of imports they have got coming from China."

The share of boxes hauling everything from cell phones to tables arriving in the US from China has fallen by about 10 percentage points over the past year, said Nixon, whose company is among the top 10 container shippers. As a result, the US is establishing stronger ties with other trade partners including Europe, a trend Nixon says will continue.

The world's two largest economies have been steadily becoming less reliant on one another for much of the past year. That's been driven primarily by a broad-based slowdown in the global economy, and it's been particularly acute for containers as the demand boom that took place during the pandemic reversed. 

The decoupling is now being exacerbated by geopolitics, Nixon says. Tensions have flared over issues from Taiwan to the alleged spy balloon that was shot down over the US. President Joe Biden is seeking to sign an executive order that will limit investment in key parts of China's economy by American businesses.  

The slowdown in the China-US route means America will import more from elsewhere. While container freight rates across the board have slumped this year, the decline has been less precipitous in Europe as the US imports more from the continent, Nixon said. Shipping flows from the Mediterranean, India and even Southeast Asia into the US have also been bolstered.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

US-China / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

4h | Habitat
Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

5h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

5h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

7h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays