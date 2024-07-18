UK's Starmer uses European forum to press for EU reset, Ukraine support

President of France Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Britain. Picture date: Thursday July 18, 2024. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer will seek to reset Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union and reaffirm support for Ukraine in his role as host of a European forum on Thursday that brings together dozens of leaders.

Two weeks after winning a large majority in an election and fresh from his first international trip to NATO in Washington as prime minister, Starmer hosts the European Political Community (EPC) of more than 40 nations at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, to build cooperation on border security.

The one-day meeting of a group set up after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 provides Britain's new leader another opportunity to push for closer defence cooperation especially before the possible election of Donald Trump who suggests that Europe must do more to protect its own security.

European leaders generally welcomed Starmer's defence cooperation plans, with Charles Michel, chair of the European Council of the EU's national leaders, saying he was "confident that a new chapter could be opened with the UK".

"On the EU side we are ready to cooperate much more with the United Kingdom," he told reporters on arrival.

French President Emmanuel Macron said about Starmer's election on July 4: "This is a great opportunity for a reset."

The EPC is distinct from the European Union, which Britain left after a close 2016 vote that many supporters of Starmer's Labour party opposed.

Before the meeting, Starmer said the past should not define Britain's future relationships: "That is why European security will be at the forefront of this government's foreign and defence priorities, and why I am focused on seizing this moment to renew our relationship with Europe".

"The EPC will fire the starting gun on this government's new approach to Europe, one that will not just benefit us now, but for generations to come," he said in a statement.

Starmer has been determined to reset EU ties after the 2016 vote to leave the bloc sparked years of rancour. He has said he does not see Britain rejoining the single market or customs union in his lifetime.

LUCKY TIMING

A decision by his predecessor Rishi Sunak to call an early election gave Starmer the opportunity to use NATO and the EPC to advance early talks, or at least set the mood music for friendlier ties.

Officials stress that any talks are very much in their infancy, and the ultimate goal of negotiating a security pact, covering a broad range of areas such as energy, supply chains, pandemics and migration, will come much later in negotiations when the EU has been clear there will be no "cherry picking".

But the EPC offers Starmer, flanked by foreign minister David Lammy and Nick Thomas-Symonds, his minister for EU relations, another chance to hold meetings in numbers it would normally take a new government months to set up.

At Blenheim Palace, the leaders are expected to express renewed support for Kyiv and to discuss energy security, safeguarding democracy and migration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Britain for inviting him.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general who was invited to attend the EPC by Starmer's predecessor Rishi Sunak, said a command of the military alliance to coordinate support for Ukraine would be operational in Germany from September.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin drew a rebuke from other EU members, told reporters the solution to war in Ukraine would be found at the negotiating table, not the battlefield.

Some critics say the EPC is little more than a talking shop, often offering no firm agreements, but others say its informal nature encourages wider conversations. A German government source said the forum strengthens "geopolitical cohesion between the EU and third countries in the region".

A French official said London wanted the EPC to call for action against the Russian shadow fleet of tankers, which avoid sanctions, by closing the loopholes. The official also said Moldova, which borders Ukraine, and France would work on cooperation to fight against foreign interference.

Starmer will take part in the migration working group and the Moldova Group to underline the country's sovereignty and democracy in the face of Russian interference.

He will also champion a move to deploy staff to a new rapid returns unit to take control of national borders, trying to show that Britain is pressing on with preventing illegal entry by migrants, an election campaign pledge.

But perhaps most important to Starmer is the development of personal relationships with other leaders, something he says is essential to the way he works to get the best results.

He hosted Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris at his country residence Chequers on Wednesday and will entertain French President Emmanuel Macron over dinner on Thursday. He will also have a number of bilateral meetings, including with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"This meeting of European leaders is an opportunity to push on and begin delivering on the people's priorities," Starmer said.