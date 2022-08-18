UK's Liz Truss maintains big lead in leadership contest

Politics

Reuters
18 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 01:10 pm

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss remains far ahead of leadership rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain's next prime minister, a YouGov poll for Sky News showed on Thursday.

The governing Conservative Party is voting by postal ballot to choose a new party leader after Boris Johnson said he would step down following a series of scandals. The winner will be announced on Sept. 5.

Truss, who has consistently topped polls of Conservative Party members, has a 32 percentage point lead over Sunak among those who have decided to vote, the survey showed. Truss was on 66%, with Sunak on 34%.

The poll said only 13% have either not decided how they will vote, or will not vote at all.

