UK warns China against intimidating foreign nationals on British soil

Politics

Reuters
19 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

UK warns China against intimidating foreign nationals on British soil

Reuters
19 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
A worker adjusts British and China (R) national flags on display for a signing ceremony at the seventh UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue &quot;Roundtable on Public-Private Partnerships&quot; at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/File Photo
A worker adjusts British and China (R) national flags on display for a signing ceremony at the seventh UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue "Roundtable on Public-Private Partnerships" at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/File Photo

Britain said on Wednesday that any intimidation on British soil of foreign nationals by China or other states was unacceptable and that it was investigating the matter, responding to a media report about a so-called secret Chinese police station.

Britain has previously said that reports of undeclared police stations in the country were "extremely concerning," and that the police were looking into the issue.

Earlier this week, US federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in the Chinatown district of Manhattan. China said it firmly opposed what it called "the US's slanders and smears."

On Wednesday, Britain's policing minister Chris Philp said the government was aware of about 100 such stations around the world.

"This government takes interference with foreign nationals here, transnational intimidation, extremely seriously. It is completely unacceptable and we will do whatever is necessary to stop it from happening," he said.

China's embassy in Britain did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

The Chinese government has previously said there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and offer other services.

The Times reported on Tuesday that a Chinese businessman linked to what it called a secret police station in London had organised fundraising dinners for the governing Conservative Party.

The local Conservative Party association concerned said it had reported the matter to the security services last year and the man was no longer a member of their association.

Philp declined to comment on the case, which he said was under police investigation.

On the issue of possible political influence, he said: "All political parties need to be alert to the danger that representatives of hostile states seek to infiltrate or influence our activities"

World+Biz

UK / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

5h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

9h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

4h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

5h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

6h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee