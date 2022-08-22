UK wants all political parties to participate in the next election: Envoy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson. Illustration: TBS
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson. Illustration: TBS

The United Kingdom would like to see the next national elections in Bangladesh with the participation of all political parties, said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson. 

"The United Kingdom expects a transparent national election in Bangladesh," Robert Chatterton Dickson said while speaking at "Meet the Ambassador" event jointly organised by Studies (CGS) and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) at Khazana restaurant in the capital's Gulshan-2 area on Monday (22 August). 

For this, if necessary, dialogue can be organised with other parties including the two main parties, he added. 

