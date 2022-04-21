UK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election

Politics

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 02:57 pm

Related News

UK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 02:57 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 19, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 19, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would seek to be reelected prime minister at the next election and could not think of any circumstances under which he would resign.

Opposition parties and some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers have said the prime minister must go, after police fined him for breaking his own stringent coronavirus lockdown rules. 

Johnson apologised to parliament on Tuesday, saying he did not know a gathering in his Downing Street office to celebrate his birthday had been against the rules.

Opponents say he repeatedly lied to parliament last year when he said all guidelines had been followed.

The prime minister flew to India on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Asked by reporters on the plane whether he will fight the next election, Johnson replied, "Of course."

Asked if he saw any circumstances where he could resign, he said: "Not a lot springs to mind at the moment."

Johnson has said it is time to focus on other pressing international and domestic issues.

"The best thing we can all do is to focus on things that can really change and improve the lives of voters and stop talking about politicians," he told reporters.

Lawmakers will on Thursday vote on a motion put forward by the opposition Labour Party which, if passed, would refer Johnson to parliament's Committee of Privileges to consider whether his conduct amounted to contempt of the House of Commons.

But the government is seeking to delay the decision until after the police investigation into lockdown breaches has concluded, and a long-awaited report into the matter by a senior civil servant has been published.

World+Biz

Boris Johnson / UK PM Boris Johnson / British Prime Minister Boris Johnson / UK Politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

1h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

3h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

4h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

4h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

16h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

16h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

17h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home