Trump's return to power fueled by Hispanic, working-class voter support

Donald Trump reshaped the US electorate once again this year, piling up support among Hispanic voters, young people, and Americans without college degrees -- and winning more votes in nearly all of the country as he reclaimed the presidency.

Following the Republican's populist campaign, in which he promised to shield workers from global economic competition and offered a wide range of tax-cut proposals, Trump's increasing strength among working-class voters and nonwhite Americans helped grow his share of the vote almost everywhere.

The starkest increase may have been the 14-percentage-point swing in Trump's share of Hispanic voters, according to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. Some 46% of self-identified Hispanic voters picked Trump, up from 32% in the 2020 election when Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Hispanics have largely favored Democrats for decades, but Trump's share this year was the highest for a Republican presidential candidate in exit polls going back to the 1970s, and just higher than the 44% share won by Republican George W. Bush in 2004, according to data compiled by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

In counties where more than 20% of voting-age Americans were Hispanic, Trump's margin over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harrisimproved by 13 points relative to his 2020 performance against Biden.