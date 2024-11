Trump's impending return to White House brings criminal cases to a halt

One more court date is scheduled before he is due to be sworn in on Jan. 20, though legal experts said that was unlikely to go forward.

NEW YORK HUSH MONEY CASE

In New York, Trump's lawyers are expected to ask Justice Juan Merchan to delay his sentencing currently scheduled for Nov. 26 - at which he could face up to four years in prison. Sentencing a president-elect ahead of

Inauguration Day would be unprecedented in US history, and legal experts expect the hearing to be delayed.

Merchan has already twice postponed Trump's sentencing, which was initially scheduled for July 11, in part due to a July US Supreme Court ruling finding that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution over their official acts. Trump argues the case should be dismissed based on the ruling, which prosecutors dispute.

Trump has vowed to appeal his conviction once he is sentenced. Separately, his lawyers have asked the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to move the case to federal court. Such a move, if successful, could create new legal obstacles for the case.

FEDERAL PROSECUTIONS

Trump faces four charges in federal court in Washington accusing him of spreading false claims of election fraud to try to block the collection and certification of votes following the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Smith had also charged Trump with unlawfully holding onto classified documents after his first term ended in 2021 and obstructing efforts by the US government to retrieve the records.

Florida-based US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, dismissed all charges in July after finding that Smith was improperly appointed to the role and did not have the authority to bring the case.

The Justice Department filed an appeal in the case.

James Trusty, who previously represented Trump in both matters, said he was not as optimistic that the Justice Department would dismiss the cases on its own.

"My instinct is they would rather sit in status quo or largely status quo, rather than affirmatively pull the plug," he said.

"Politically, I think they would rather have the new Trump administration's fingerprints on the demise of the cases."

GEORGIA RACKETEERING CASE

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, last year used state racketeering laws -- developed to fight organized crime -- to charge Trump in an alleged conspiracy to reverse his defeat in the battleground state in the 2020 election.

Trump will not be able to end the prosecution, but his lawyer has already said in court he will seek to pause any activity related to Trump based on an argument that a president should not face the burden of a criminal prosecution while in office.

Trump and eight of his 14 co-defendants in the case are asking a Georgia appeals court to disqualify the lead prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, over alleged misconduct stemming from a romantic relationship she had with a former deputy. Oral arguments are scheduled for 5 Dec.

If that effort fails, the case will be able to proceed against the other co-defendants, who include Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. But legal experts expect that the case against Trump will not progress while he remains in the White House.