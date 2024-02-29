Trump is disqualified from Illinois ballot, judge rules

An Illinois state judge ruled to prevent Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Illinois. The decision was made due to his involvement in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

The judge opted to delay the implementation of her ruling, considering an anticipated appeal from the former US president, reports Reuters.

According to Reuters, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state's 19 March primary ballot and its 5 Nov general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment.